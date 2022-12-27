Idaho Pharmacies Facing Children’s Tylenol Shortages

Remember the good ole days of toilet paper and disinfectant shortages during Covid? How often did we wake up early to line up at our favorite store to make the mad dash for those two items? Covid may be over for now, however the issue of shortages has reached a critical level.

Parents are now feeling the supply chain issue that has impacted cars and computers in Idaho and across the country. We reported on the shortage of Amoxicillin, and now parents are worried that there will not be enough over-the-counter children's medication to help alleviate the colds and other more severe health issues during winter.

How Bad Is It?

You're not alone if you've been looking for Tylenol and other over-the-counter medications in our area. We went to several stores to see if the shortage was confirmed in the Star, Eagle, and Meridian areas. We could not find any Children's Tylenol on the shelves. The drug is in so much demand that Amazon, CVS Online, and Walgreens Online are out of the drugs, reports AOL.

Parents report that some stores are taking advantage of the shortages by raising prices to an irresponsible level. Industry experts blame larger-than-expected cases of Covid, the Flu, and the new respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Other kids' medications are in short supply, like children's ibuprofen (included in Advil and Motrin), reports Forbes.

National chains like Target, Walgreens, and CVS have limited purchases if you can find them. Experts say to consult with your doctor and pharmacist for alternatives if you have trouble finding these products. President Biden has not commented on this issue, but he did wish everyone a Happy Kwanza.

