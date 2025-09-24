Idaho Loves Its Pickup Trucks But Doesn’t Lead The Nation

They're a familiar sight on Idaho's roads, so much so that some consider them the state's unofficial vehicle, alongside the ubiquitous Subaru. Have you ever noticed the sheer number of men and women in Idaho who drive these rather large pickup trucks?

Traditionally, pickup trucks have been the vehicle of choice for Idaho's construction workers, farmers, ranchers, and those in the trades. Kevin Miller recently visited the Oregon Coast where he saw a massive pickup truck. Yes, it had Idaho plates!

Idahoans believe that they have the inside track on the state with the most pickup drivers. However, a published reports says Idaho is not the state with the most pickup drivers.

Before we reveal the findings in the study, let's look at why pickup trucks are so popular in the Gem State.

Pickup trucks are not cheap. Some new pickup trucks can cost as much as $90,000. However, those models come complete with most luxury items you'd find in elite sedan or SUV.

Due to the television shows like Yellowstone and others, pickup trucks are the in thing to drive, especially in the Mountain West. The only challenge is finding a suitable parking spot for your massive vehicle to park in.

Another reason why you see so many Idaho pickup truck drivers backing into their parking spots which takes a special skill.

It is still surprising that Idaho is not the state with the most pickup truck drivers according to carpro.com. Here's a list of the top 5.

#5 South Dakota

#4 Idaho (Really?)

#3 North Dakota

#2 Montana

#1 Wyoming

