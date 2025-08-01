Although school is about to begin in Idaho on August 13th, some folks are still considering a move to the Gem State. The current interest rates may have stemmed the rush to Idaho, but retirees and new families alike are moving to their preferred dream location.

The challenge of moving to Idaho is that the state is so big. The population is small; however, Idaho is one of the larger states in the union. Social media message boards are filled with realtors, movers, mortgage brokers, and others offering free advice on the perfect Gem State home.

Can you really trust the information if someone is trying to sell you something?

There is Idaho, and then there is the Treasure Valley. The majority of the state's population is between Mountain Home and Ontario, Oregon. The Boise area continues to attract national retail and food chains such as SCHEELS and the rumored Buc-ee's location in Meridian.

The challenge of living in Ada or Canyon County is the infrastructure, roads, schools, and neighborhoods, which struggle to meet the demand. If you want to escape the urban growth, then another Idaho location would be a better fit for you.

North Idaho is close to Washington State and Coeur d'Alene. The area is known for its conservative beliefs and incredible lakes. If you're a fan of natural beauty and celebrities, North Idaho might be for you.

Eastern Idaho features incredible skiing and a close proximity to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The area is rapidly gaining population due to the popularity of Jackson Hole.

Let's not forget Haley, McCall, Twin Falls, or other attractive Idaho cities. The best way to determine which region of Idaho works for you is to get off the computer and take a road trip to experience our great state firsthand.

