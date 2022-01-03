Idaho Republican Governor Poll: We Want Your Vote!

Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to 2022. We have finally reached the point where the legislature will be back in session and the much anticipated Idaho Republican Party Primary. The most talked-about contest is the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Four years ago, there was an open seat and three high-profile candidates.

We have several folks running for Idaho's highest office four years later except the current incumbent Governor Brad Little. He has yet to declare his intention for reelection but has started to raise money and hire campaign staff. The governor is expected to run for a second term and will have several advantages such as money, organization, and the power of incumbency.

Janice McGeachin Campaigns for Idaho Governor Idaho's Conservative Liuetenant Governor Janice McGeachin tours the state of Idaho battling the Libs.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has secured the endorsement of President Trump. She has campaigned aggressively cultivating culture and Libertarian-leaning Republicans. The lieutenant governor has appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show on the Fox News Channel along with other national conservative outlets.

Ed Humphreys is a young Republican who has dedicated a year, or more of his life, to campaigning for governor. The Eagle Conservative has aggressively raised money while almost living on the campaign trail.

Idaho's Most Memorable Gubernatorial Debate

Ammon Bundy is a national figure who has fought the federal government and won. He has traveled the state holding town hall meetings cultivating voters one voter at a time.

Ammon Bundy for Governor Event

Other folks running for Idaho's office are Steven Bradshaw, Lisa Marie, Chris Hammond, Cody Usabel, and who knows who else may decide to enter the governor's race. So in honor of the race for governor, we are conducting our poll. The poll winner will join Kevin Miller for an hour on his KIDO Talk Radio morning show. The voting will conclude Sunday, January 30th.