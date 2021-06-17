Governor Brad Little continues his efforts to aid states that are in need of border protection. The governor via press released announced that the Gem State will send help to border states to stop the continued migration of illegal immigration into America. No word at this time what type of help Idaho will send, will it be troops or law enforcement? The Biden Administration has refused to call the situation at the border a crisis.

The major media has continued to question both the president and vice president on when they will tour the border. Both have not given a specific date on when they will tour the contentious area. Several members of Congress have toured the border giving firsthand accounts of the lack of oversight from the federal government.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced that Texas will build its own border wall. He is actively seeking donations from the public to make that happen. Since the federal government will not help the border states, their governors have reached out to their own to help save America.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue will be going to the border next week. Donahue has been the subject of national media attention for his work with ICE. He has worked with Channel 7 in the past documenting the challenges at the border. Donahue told us this week that every state is has a border crisis.

Governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho will support Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in their efforts to secure the United States-Mexico border and protect the American people because the Biden-Harris Administration continuously fails to do so.

Governors Abbott and Ducey sent a letter to the nation’s Governors requesting extra manpower through other states’ law enforcement agencies to secure the border.

Governor Little provided the following statement in response:

“The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people – Idahoans – against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris Administration. Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction, and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day. It is time for our nation’s Governors to do what the federal government won’t – secure the border. Idaho is evaluating our resources, and I will have more to share with Idahoans about our support of this important call to protect our country.”

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.