Should Idaho Sheriff Be Fired for Threatening A Church Group with a Gun?

An Idaho sheriff finds himself in the position of defending his actions as felony charges have been filed against him for his alleged acts involving a youth group. The Idaho Attorney General's Office has filed the charges against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, reports East Idaho News.

The sheriff is accused of pulling a gun on a Latter-Day Saints Youth Group made up of females from twelve to sixteen. The girls were engaged in the Christmas Spirit by ringing doorbells and leaving; thank you notes on several houses.

East Idaho News reports that the court documents say the sheriff has been concerned about threats against him at his home. He then told investigators a statement that made national news.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years, I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac,” Rowland told investigators, according to court documents. “I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

Several area businesses and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have called on Rowland to resign. You can read more of the local reaction by clicking the link here from East Idaho News.

All Americans are innocent till proven guilty. There are conflicting reports on whether or not the sheriff is currently working. If the allegations are proven to be accurate, it would be a very troubling verdict considering the actions that have been alleged against a member of the law enforcement community.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

