There are many sayings that describe one's appearance, especially how one dresses. We could list many of them. In some parts of the country, formal attire is required, not a choice.

If you've ever watched any of the movies centered in New York or Chicago, you'll see many people wearing three-piece suits, like most people wear cowboy hats at an Idaho rodeo.

Idahoans are not prone to wearing formal suits like you would expect in other cities. When did you last see someone wear a tie to the office? There are exceptions, but most folks around here are less formal regarding work attire and what they wear when off duty.

One of the most memorable and funny episodes from the NBC hit show The Office was when casual Friday became every day. It never takes long for someone to ruin a good thing. Unfortunately, we can see people not leaving anything to the imagination at the grocery store, the car wash, and other places. Eyewitness reports tell us yoga pants can only hold so much.

One of the most popular airlines flying out of Boise has decided it will not tolerate passengers who aren't appropriately dressed. Yes, just like going to church and other formal settings, they've issued a dress code. Do you remember the old saying in front of a convenience store: no shoes, no shirt, no service? This airline says if you're not covering the bare essentials or showing too much, they'll boot you off the flight.

The rules are broken down here. However, if you don't want to read the encyclopedia, you could get into trouble or be denied entry to your favorite destination.

The Today Show gets right to the meat of the problem:

"Spirit states that a customer may not be permitted to fly if that customer is "barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts) or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene or offensive in nature."

You are warned, so make sure you stay covered and wear shoes on your next Spirit flight. No one wants to be left behind because to too much skin shows.

