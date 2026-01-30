A move by Utah lawmakers could soon affect what Idaho drivers pay every time they fill up. What started out as a proposal in Utah has grown into a battle of words between the Gem State and our neighbors to the south.

As if we both states didn’t have enough to worry about, considering President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill has left state government scrambling to fill revenue shortfalls, we now have a possible gas war.

It began when Idaho Speaker of the House Mike Moyle told us and others that the Utah Speaker would propose a bill to raise gasoline prices in Idaho.

The Speaker shared that Idaho gets its refined gas from three pipelines from Utah, which has a massive refinery.

Utah has the highest gas tax in the Mountain West, so the legislature’s move would reduce gas prices for folks in the Beehive State, raising them in Idaho and Nevada.

How much? As much as 25 cents per gallon for every gallon imported from Utah.

Idaho’s Mike Moyle believes that this move is a violation of the Interstate Commerce Clause in the Constitution. He also acknowledged there’s not much Idaho can do if Utah goes through with this move.

The challenge for Idaho is its dependency on Utah. For years, Conservative Idahoans have urged the state government to consider building a refinery. The critics say the cost of a new refinery is too much. However, if gas prices continue to rise at the whims of another state, how much is too much?

A refinery could bring in revenue helping Idaho recoup costs while aiding other states in the Mountain and Pacific Northwest.

There hasn’t been any movement yet from Utah, but we’ll continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Should Idaho drivers be paying for Utah’s decisions—or is this just the cost of living in the Mountain West?

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

Here are the Top 5 Most Popular Trucks in Idaho (Are You Driving One of These?) Gallery Credit: Parker Kane