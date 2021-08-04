Idaho Vax Protests Continue This Week

Two groups will be exercising their First Amendment rights this week in Nampa and Meridian. Both groups are protesting against employer-mandated vaccinations. The Take a Stand Now will be outside the Saint Luke's Hospital in Nampa on Thursday from 5 pm-7 pm.

A new group called Idahoans for Science & Freedom is organizing the Saturday protests. According to a release from the group, a new grassroots group has announced plans for a protest in Meridian on Saturday afternoon. Moms, dads, grandparents, small business owners, students, teachers, clerks, restaurant workers, government employees, and more reject any attempts to reinstate the anti-American and unconstitutional mandates imposed last year. We do not consent and will not comply with forced masking, forced vaccinations, or lockdowns.

We will live and run our lives as free Americans with God-given, natural rights that are an impregnable fortress and immune to power-hungry propagandists. To demonstrate our universal contempt for and refusal to comply with Covid-authoritarianism, we will gather for a family-friendly, peaceful sidewalk protest on the NE corner of Eagle and Fairview in Meridian on Saturday, August 7th, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. We invite all Idahoans to join us for this peaceful demonstration of our rights. This is not a partisan issue; this is not in support of any candidates or elected officials. This is about our natural rights as human beings and Americans.

Monday a group of legislators held a news conference as the statehouse in hopes of pressuring House Speaker Scott Bedke to reconvene the legislature. Three major health Saint Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, and Primary Health have decreed that all of their employees are required to be vaccinated or face termination.

If you'd like more information on the Idahoans for Science and Freedom, you can reach them via email. idaho4scienceandfreedom@gmail.com

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

