Idaho is a beacon of liberty and freedom compared to its neighboring states. Oregon is so progressive that two-thirds of the state wants to secede to become part of Idaho. The Gem State is one of the rare states where transplants outnumber native born residents.

By reputation, California has sent thousands, if not millions, of people to Idaho. However, due to internal liberal craziness, this state, not California, will be sending more people to Idaho. This state's tax system is so bad that major corporations such as Amazon and Microsoft are moving to other states.

Washington State is named after the father of our country, George Washington, but high taxes are causing critics to compare it to a socialist country. Liberal Washington Democrats are looking to raise over two billion dollars a year in new taxes on businesses and individuals.

The liberal leaders say the additional funding is necessary due to President Trump cutting off their big government gravy train. If Microsoft and Amazon move out of Washington, Idaho could benefit due to its low business taxes and limited government regulation.

Amazon and Microsoft jobs would be in excess of six figures. Idaho is not a cheap place to live, but compared to Seattle, the Gem State is very affordable. Governor Little's Administration would be world famous if they could land Microsoft and Amazon.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Boise that don't require a college degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Boise that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker