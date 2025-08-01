With the temperatures in Idaho creating the perfect conditions for outdoor activities, it's a great time for Idahoans of all ages to enjoy the fresh air. Idahoans, known for their strong connection to nature, are among the most outdoor-friendly people in America.

Our roads are a filled with outdoor enthusiasts, with campers, RVs, trucks, cars, and other vehicles packed with a variety of gear, from tents and fishing poles to hiking equipment and firearms.

The beauty of the Gem State is a sight to behold, unmatched and breathtaking. The state's campgrounds are a testament to this, often overflowing with visitors, and the trails, despite the crowds, offer a unique experience of nature's grandeur.

Outdoor Idaho can be fun, exhilarating, and dangerous. The great outdoors are filled with natural beauty and natural predators. Idaho is home to wolves, bears, mountain lions, and other intimidating beasts. Mountain Lions have been known to appear in Treasure Valley cities such as Boise and Middleton.

Animals are not the only danger to Idahoans who hike and camp in the Gem State. We all know the fear of Poison Ivey, however there are many dangers and dangerous plants that can harm and possibly kill you.

We've compiled a list of plants you want to avoid during your next outdoor adventure in Idaho.

Poison Hemlock and Plants That Resemble Poison Hemlock Poison Hemlock and Plants Resemble Poison Hemlock Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren