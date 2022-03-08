There are less than two weeks left of winter, and it freaking snowed this morning.

Why am I even surprised anymore?

Idaho is notorious for its inconsistent weather.

It’s winter coats in the morning, tank tops in the afternoon and sweatshirts in the evening for a good portion of the year.

It has been ingrained into us to always bring layers, because you just never know.

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love Idaho's weather and the fact that we get to enjoy all four seasons.

Each one is beautiful and unique in their own special way, with fun activities to be had.

It is not lost on me that many other places and people are not so lucky.

However, enough is enough.

I hate (but actually love) to break it to you Winter, but Idahoans are sick of your season and we’re ready for your warmer and greener sister, Spring.

In fact, here’s a list of ten things that we cannot wait to see go… until next year.

11 Reasons Why Idahoans Are Happy To See Winter Go Peace out, winter. It's not us, it's you.

