Idahoans Should Be Avoid ‘Pig Butchering Scam’

Do you remember a world before we weren't addicted to our laptops or phones? We've come a long way since MS-DOS. Today, we're always online, whether sharing a photo or checking to see how many likes our post has received. Technology and social media have transformed our world into one dependent upon computers. ￼

Who would've believed folks would rather have their groceries delivered than shop at their favorite grocery store? Obviously, online shopping can sometimes lead to a big Uh-Oh! The Christmas Season is where retail, hospitality, and transportation workers work overtime. How often have we seen or heard the message warning us about the postal deadline for packages?

Unfortunately, the crooks are looking to rip you off and steal your money. Our friend, US Attorney Josh Hurwit, and the state's law enforcement team warn of a new scam called 'pig butchering.' We know what you're thinking: pig butchering has to do with farms, pigs, sausage, and bacon.

What is Pig Butchering?

The scam involves receiving some type of message about a financial opportunity. The victim is instructed to take their hard-earned money and transfer it into an investment most likely a cryptocurrency. (As we've seen, Crypto is back and taking off since President Trump was reelected.)

If you have a question on something you see online soliciting money, love or something else, do not click it. In fact, the US Attorney's awareness campaign is called Don’t Click It !

He explains the dangers of allowing these online predators access to your computer or phone.

“We have witnessed many Idahoans lose their hard-earned money or their entire retirement savings to online scams. And, sadly, this type of crime tends to spike during the holiday season,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “But, together, we can reduce the risks by talking with each other about how to avoid such scams, and I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners and the AARP for joining us in the Don’t Click December campaign. We also encourage Idahoans to report any scams as soon as possible so that law enforcement can investigate, and we can bring these vicious online criminals to justice.”

Once again, if it's too good to be true, it usually is.

