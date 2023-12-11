Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Winter Cities: Which Do You Prefer?

Residents seeking reprieve from the winter chill in Idaho often migrate to warmer places like Arizona, Florida, or even tropical destinations like Mexico or the Caribbean. In the local lingo, many Idahoans call these winter wanderers "Snowbirds." But you might not even need to leave the state to find a warm city...

A recent report from Cheapism delves into the temperature extremes across the country, spotlighting both the most freezing and warm cities in each state. What cities made the list for Idaho?

The warmest city in Idaho is Bruneau, Idaho

Ever heard of it? This small community, home to less than 1,000 residents, clinches the title of Idaho's warmest town, with an average temperature of 68 degrees. The town has a lower elevation, sheltered location, and the moderating influence of surrounding geographical features, fostering a relatively temperate climate in the colder months.

Cheapism says, "maybe if more people knew about the weather, they'd move to Bruneau?"

The coldest town in Idaho is Island Park, Idaho

On the flip side, Island Park, Idaho, stands as the coldest retreat. The town (and the whole area in general) is widely known for its stunning natural beauty and proximity to Yellowstone National Park, and due to its high elevation and geographic location, the town experiences harsh winter temperatures and weather conditions like cold air masses and snowfall from the surrounding mountains.

The average annual temperature there is a mere 24-degrees.

