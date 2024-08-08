Idaho’s Dangerous Summer Snake Season Continues

Hopefully, the unclean air and excessive temperatures will soon be a memory of the past. Once we get a break from the challenges of our poor air quality, Idahoans will be once again hiking, hunting, and engaging in other outdoor activities. Idahoans are a brave group; however, being in the outdoors in Idaho is very dangerous.

Summer weather means triple-digit temperatures along with endless hours of daylight. Our state is blessed with many incredible trails, mountains, rivers, and anything related to enjoying the outdoors. If you're new to Idaho, the Gem State is home to some of the most dangerous wildlife in the country.

It's common to see reports of Mountain Lions on the Boise Greenbelt or even roaming in some Boise-area neighborhoods. To stay safe, it's important to remember to never approach or feed wildlife, and to always carry bear spray or a whistle when hiking in areas known for bear activity.

One man told us he lost his little dog to a group of coyotes, and he lives in the Boise-Meridian area. You don't have to be Indiana Jones to have an aversion or fear of one of the deadliest predators in the country, the rattlesnake, or any snake for that matter.

Rattlesnakes are most active in the warmer months, so it's important to watch your step and listen for their distinctive rattle. If you encounter a rattlesnake, give it a wide berth and slowly back away.

Snakes in Idaho, What's Venomous & What's Harmless We love Idaho and love the great outdoors that the gem state has to offer. Inevitably however, if you are outdoors enough, you will encounter a snake two. While many will run away from anything that slithers, it is helpful to know which snakes are common in Idaho and which ones are dangerous in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Idaho Fish and Game

Rattlesnake Avoidance for Boise Dogs: 3 spring courses to keep them safe Gallery Credit: Ryan