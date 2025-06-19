It's the summer in Idaho and America, which for some is a time for diet and exercise. The future tends to look more optimistic. On the other hand, businesses dread the summer months due to vacations and distractions. For some, June, July, and August are the most challenging months to stay healthy. ￼

The days may be longer, but it won't be long before the start of school is just around the corner. Anytime should be enjoyed due we don't know how long the good times will last. It would be nice if things lasted forever, but they don't.

Whether it's a sports team, a friend at work, or a business, the end of the run means times will change. How many car companies did we grow up with that have gone bankrupt? The financial crash of 2008 saw financial institutions that had been in business for as many as a hundred years fall apart.

Hopefully, we won't lose any of our favorite items. Your parents or grandparents can tell you about going to an arcade at the mall to play Space Invaders, Galaga, and Asteroids. If you don't know those references, young people didn't have access to personal or home gaming systems over forty years ago, so they would travel to the mall to play video games for a quarter.

Over the years, we've documented how some favorites like cigarettes, gum, and soft drinks have simply been discontinued. Ask your grandparents what the drink TAB was if you want a good laugh. Today, we've uncovered a list of our favorite snack items that will join the Atari 2600 and the Commodore 64 as discontinued items are no longer available at your favorite supermarket.

If you want to stock up or savor your favorite snack, check out our list of savory times that will be gone this year.

15 Discontinued Snack Chips in Idaho 2025 Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snacks in America, and it seems that every year, they introduce new twists on their top brands that feature unique flavors.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

