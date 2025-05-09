Many old people tell young people this, and they will not be able to comprehend the thought until they, too, are old with life experience. With the exception of technology, what's old is new again. How often have we seen fashion statements from bygone eras return to a new generation?

For some who grew up watching or wearing bell-bottoms, seeing them again brings a boatload of memories of their younger days. For some, like Kevin Miller, it's jeans that are pegged, which sadly have not returned to mainstream culture.

If you want to have fun with your grandparents, ask them about Chic Jeans, Calvin Klein underwear, and the iconic Jordache brand.

You'll have to be gentle with them, as they grew up in an area without cell phones, laptops, or HDTVs.

Some retro brands are making comebacks, whether you find them at garage sales, like Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, or on eBay. For a time, two vintage football leagues, the USFL and XFL, returned until they recently merged.

Do you remember the 2020s? It was a short time of celebration before the pandemic when many Idahoans embraced the vintage fashions of the roaring 1920s.

How many of us or are older relatives can remember popular commercials on radio and television? Remember true believers, this was a time before YouTube, ChatGPT, and Google.

In today's world, you do have to be someone who doesn't mind being the center of attention to sport a mullet. Long before the term metrosexual was coined, men in the eighties proudly wore this unique hairstyle.

Today, national competitions involving children, men, and women compete for the title of best mullet.

