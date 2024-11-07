Idaho’s HUGE Weekend: Boise State Football and Yellowstone
Now that the election is over, Idahoans have two significant events to look forward to this weekend. The first is a return to the national spotlight for America's favorite underdog, the Boise State Broncos. The team will entertain a national audience as their home game against Nevada will be broadcast on FOX Television.
The team has been featured on national cable networks when on the road. Saturday's game will be the first home game on network television in quite some time, and it might be the first time, a massive accomplishment for the program.
The Fox telecast offers the Broncos a chance to profile their program, city, and state. The network will feature picturesque images from the depot, the Greenbelt, and the capital. Businesses spend billions of dollars on earned media, which the Boise area will receive Saturday night.
The weekend is not over after Saturday's big game. Idaho's favorite television series, Yellowstone, returns for its final season. The show is so popular it has survived cast defections and a looong hiatus.
Yellowstone is a show that we all wish had been filmed and taken place in Idaho. The Dutton family represents many Idahoans and other native Westerns who see their beloved traditional way of life eroded by outsiders from California and big-money commercial interests.
The television series has won rave reviews for its accurate portrayal of current struggles throughout the Mountain West. The show is so popular it is not unusual to see Dodge Trucks branded as the Yellowstone Ranch driving throughout the Treasure Valley.
Expect the first episode of the last season to be discussed on social media and throughout the workplace on Monday morning. After an extensive election cycle, Idahoans will have a well-deserved weekend to relax and enjoy their Idaho life.
