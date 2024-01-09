Idaho’s Most Listened to Artist in 2023: Are You Surprised?

Alright, Idaho, are you 100% sure you know who we listened to the most in 2023? One thing is for sure, the results this year are completely different from previous years — those studies revealed our most listened-to artist was Jason Mraz. Maybe that played a role when planning his tour? Jason Mraz is officially coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on August 3rd, 2024.

Who was the most listened to artist in Idaho during 2023?

In a year-end article by iHeart, Idaho's most listened-to artist in 2023 is none other than the country music sensation, Morgan Wallen.

Morgan Wallen

Check out the pictures below from Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!

13 other states also listened to Morgan Wallen the most in 2023: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming. When it comes to other country music sensation competitors for Morgan Wallen, Wisconsin listened to Cole Swindell the most in 2023 and Montana listened to Kane & Katelyn Brown the most.

As for other states/artists worth mentioning, Taylor Swift was the winner overall, and she was the most listened to artist in some of our neighboring states: Washington, California, and Utah.

Morgan Wallen's achievement of being the most listened to artist in 13 states — Idaho being one of them — only highlights the enduring popularity of country music in the heart of Idaho, resonating with listeners and solidifying his place as the most listened-to artist in our region.

