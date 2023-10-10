Idaho’s Scariest Halloween Experience Is in Caldwell [photos]

We are officially at the peak of the scary season. You know ghosts, goblins, and anything else that goes bump in the night. If you're new to Idaho, you may not know where to find Idaho's best haunted experience. If you live in the Treasure Valley, you don't have to travel far. This location is so vast, so scary, that it's not a house, or a field, but truly a haunted world. ￼

THE HAUNTED WORLD PHOTOS Part one of our journey into the Haunted World. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Haunted Events at The Old Idaho Penitentiary 2021 Check out these haunted events happening at The Old Idaho Penitentiary leading up to Halloween.

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal. Gallery Credit: Marco