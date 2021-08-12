Idaho’s Summer of Reckless Driving Ends

Summer days in Idaho mean two things for folks in the Gem State. Triple temperatures and reckless drivers. Idaho law enforcement declares every summer season the 100 days of summer, which ended on August 9th. The Idaho Press reports that accidents are up this year compared to last year.

In the past few years, we've covered the many unfortunate stories of the eroding driving etiquette in Idaho. Tailgating, lane cutting, road rage, and excessive speeding are just some of the infractions that are a normal part of our daily commutes.

The Idaho State Police tell the Idaho Press of a 16-year-old driver driving 117 miles per hour. I'd like to see her learner's permit or what driving school they attended. Traffic deaths are up this year. Although, last year, due to Covid, there were a lot fewer vehicles on the road. In 2020, vehicle deaths were 117, while this year, they're at 145.

Speeding continues to be a problem for Idaho Drivers. Perhaps, it's the addition of so many folks moving here from out of state that lack the Gem State Consideration that we've all grown accustomed to. 2019 saw 2,234 speeding tickets rising in 2020 to 3,049 and this year at 3,414.

Could more troopers on the highways help combat the dangers from excessive speeders? Governor Little and the legislature could allocate more money to higher law enforcement to deter the increase in speeding and aggressive driving in Idaho. The state certainly has the money from its record surplus this year. Or, as we say at the Kevin Miller Driving School, look both ways and drive defensively.