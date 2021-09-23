Insult Alert: Oklahoma State’s Choice Words About the Blue Turf

Can the Broncos get beaten up more than they already are? The team has a losing record, they've lost both anticipated games, they're being snubbed by the larger conferences looking to add programs and now their turf if being attacked. Has Boise State lost the "sizzle" that they once had? It's beginning to feel that way.

If you didn't know this, Boise State actually approves all non-green fields because of a trademark.

Last week, the Oklahoma State football program was in town and although they're a big program, they really weren't the best team on the schedule for Boise State. On primetime television, Boise State fell short by one single point.

A tweet has made its way around the internet this week that appears to be screen-recorded Snapchat footage from one of the Oklahoma State football players--you can see the footage for yourself, below:

Albertsons Stadium and the world-famous "Smurf Turf" is one of the first things that many visitors to Boise ask about and want to see. For an athlete playing Division I college football, you would think that he would have been more interested in the legendary field!

