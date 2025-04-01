Is Ashton Jeanty The Next Big NFL Star From Boise State?

Getty Images / Loren Orr

As America waits for the NFL Draft, Bronco Nation is awaiting whether Ashton Jeanty will be the highest draft pick from Boise State. Despite being from a Group of Five program, the young running back garners national praise from Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt. Both analysts praised the former Bronco on Fox Sports One.

Speculation continues on whether the Raiders, Cowboys, or Bears will draft Mr. Jeanty. The young man appeared in a national TV ad for Pizza Hut along with Gronk.

Getty Images / Eakin Howard
Several NFL scouts were amazed at his workout during the pro day at Boise State. Mr. Klatt said, "he's been a good receiver out of the backfield." He praised his vision, balance, and talents through contact.

 


 

The higher Mr. Jeanty is picked, the more it will benefit him and Boise State. High school athletes across the country will consider playing for the Broncos, hoping to emulate Mr. Jeanty's success.  

 

 


 

We'll continue to see more hype as the NFL builds up the hype, driving viewers to the draft. The league is brilliant in promoting every avenue to get the word out. It won't be long before the media appearances are over, and training camp will begin for Mr. Jeanty. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

