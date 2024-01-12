Is Boise a Top City for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024?

Now that we're a couple weeks into the new year 2024, let's look at how we're doing sticking to our goals. Is Boise one of America's top cities for keeping new year's resolutions?

WalletHub's recent report on the Best & Worst Cities for Keeping New Year's Resolutions in 2024 sheds light on this, revealing that "location" might actually play a huge role in your resolution success.

Boise and Nampa found themselves in the spotlight, as they were the only 2 Idaho cities on the list.

Boise, Idaho Ranked 24 out of 182 cities.

Here's how Boise scored for certain resolutions, according to WalletHub:

Total Score: 60.38

Health Resolutions: 60

Financial Resolutions: 51

School & Work Resolutions: 24

Bad-Habit Resolutions: 19

Nampa, Idaho Ranked 137 out of 182 cities.

Here's how Nampa scored for certain resolutions, according to WalletHub:

Total Score: 48.94

Health Resolutions: 148

Financial Resolutions: 133

School & Work Resolutions: 111

Bad-Habit Resolutions: 32

Clearly, Boise stands out for being in the top 15% of best American cities for keeping new year's resolutions. As we embark on another year, locals can take pride in our area's conducive atmosphere for personal growth and positive change in 2024.

So, whether you aim to enhance your health, manage finances better, excel in your studies or work, or overcome bad habits, Boise provides an encouraging environment for success in your resolutions, whatever they may be.

