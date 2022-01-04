Is Boise No Longer as Safe as it Used to Be?

Credit: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Boise has changed a lot over the past decade, including its ability to feel safe. Now, as the population increases in any city, it’s typical to see crime rates also increase. It’s unfortunate but typical.

So, let’s take a look at some instances within the last year that have brought Boise’s safety factor into question:

Mass arrests

Boise Police Arrest 11 in Secret Operation Here in the Treasure Valley, we aren't used to seeing large groups of arrests or frankly, any serious crimes. On Tuesday, September 21st, however, the Boise Police Department hauled in 11 arrests in one successful "sting" operation.

Unsolved Crimes

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

Idaho Crime Stories Making National News

5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV

Boise Town Square Mall Shooting

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

Not to mention, the haunted hot spots in the area

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal.

Now, we all know Idaho is considerably safer than most states, but these recent activities have brought Boise’s (and Idaho’s) safety meter way down.

But, don’t fret! We did compile a list of the safest towns in Idaho, in case you were debating a move.

