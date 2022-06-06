Is This Idaho Sports Bar Worth the Drive to Twin Falls?

It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was just featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink on game day by Lovefood.

I mean... they’re saying this place is supposedly the sports bar with the most amazing food and the best drink specials and beer options in all of Idaho... that’s a pretty big deal!

This bar is...

Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’ in Twin Falls!

Lovefood describes sports bars as “the unsung, often dive-ish, heroes of America. Other than a stadium, they’re the most fun place you can be on game day.” Scooter’s is their pick for Idaho, and this is what they had to say about them...

“Watch the game at Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin, a small, homey and inviting sports bar in Twin Falls. It’s loved for its gigantic flat screens, to-die-for garlic Parmesan fries and bison burger with crispy onion strings, habanero Cheddar, salad, and barbecue sauce, which some people say is the best they’ve ever had. It also has 16 beers on tap.”

The sports bar is also rated highly on Yelp, and their Yelp page says they have, “made from scratch sauces and dressings. 1/2 pound fresh, never frozen hamburgers. Garlic Parmesan Fries Unique & Specials Daily.”

Yum. So, when are we going to Twin Falls?

