Is this the best time of year to visit Shoshone Falls?

Shoshone Falls was recently featured by The Travel as one of the best, can’t miss destinations for your bucket lists this year — but when is the BEST time to visit Shoshone Falls?

According to Twin Fall’s website...

“Spring, when the snowpack begins to melt, is the best time to see Shoshone Falls. In the summer months, a portion of the river is diverted for irrigation purposes, which reduces the flow over the falls. In the Fall, you will often experience a minimal flow where Shoshone Falls will appear nearly dry.”

AKA ... right now is a good time to visit Shoshone Falls!

But even if you miss going this time of year, The Travel said, “It doesn’t matter which time of the year one is traveling to Southern Idaho to experience this wonder. Travelers cannot miss adding this destination to their bucket lists; whether they are traveling for hours or days – Shoshone Falls is always worth exploring.

They also mentioned, though, that specifically in May, Shoshone Falls hosts ‘after dark’ events (similar to Niagara Falls) where they completely light up the falls after dark — very cool! So, if you are striving to see Shoshone Falls this month, double-check to see if you can make it for these amazing ‘after dark’ events.

And just a fast heads up, make sure to also double-check entrance fees and parking information.

How awesome is it that our beautiful state of Idaho has amazing wonders like this that attract people from all over the world? I feel blessed to be from such an amazing state.

