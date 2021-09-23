Is Your House In The Database Of Idaho Houses With A Sketchy Past?

The real estate laws in Idaho might surprise you. Many things about a home's bleak past don't need to be disclosed to a buyer. Here's what you need to know if you are planning to sell or buy a home in Idaho.

When I was a kid, I remember overhearing a conversation between some adults about an abandoned house in the neighborhood. The legend was that a murder had taken place there many years ago and the reason that the house was left was that no one would buy it. The owners couldn't find a buyer because they had to disclose that a murder occurred in the basement.

On my way to work each day, I pass what many call the "Boise Murder House." The house appears to be abandoned, and I'm not sure if the vehicles parked there have moved within the past year. Is that the reason that this property, which Zillow estimates to be worth around $617,000, has never been sold?

Idaho's real estate laws are different from laws in other states. Some states make you disclose all kinds of things. Others don't force you to reveal things unless you are specifically asked, and then there's Idaho. Here, you aren't required to disclose very much at all.

According to Title 55, Chapter 25 of the Idaho State Statutes, the only things that legally need to be disclosed by a seller are: potential city, county, or state annexation, appliances that don't work, issues with basement water, foundation, roof condition, and age, well water issues, septic, plumbing, drainage, or electrical problems, title discrepancies, pests or hazardous materials, and construction made without a permit. Basically, you have to disclose if the refrigerator doesn't work, but not that a murder took place in front of it.

A website, housecreep.com, was created to alert potential buyers of "stigmatized property," meaning homes that have a sketchy history. These homes have conditions such as criminal activity, paranormal activity, death, or homicide. When these homes are sold, none of these items need to be disclosed to the new buyer. Check the list of homes below. Check if your house or a house in your neighborhood made the housecreep.com database.

12 Idaho Homes With A Sketchy History The State of Idaho doesn't require home sellers to disclose a home's history. According to the database at housecreep.com , these twelve Idaho houses were involved in some sort of crime. Do you live near or in one of them?

