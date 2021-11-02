The event was forced to cancel last year but are excited to be back for the 10th annual Turkey Day 5k in Boise and new this year adding a race in Caldwell. One local annual tradition that is great for getting your metabolize up so you can eat more Thanksgiving dinner but it is also a fun way to start a long weekend with friends, family and community. We are so happy that the Turkey Day 5K is back on again. For this 5K, it doesn't matter your fitness level - run, jog, or walk, just come out and have fun.

The Turkey Day 5K is a huge benefit to wonderful local non-profits the website states, "2021 marks the 10th year that the event benefits both the Boise Rescue Mission and local Special Olympics teams. As Boise continues to grow, so does the need for the services these organizations provide. Just by showing up you are already helping us contribute to these great organizations – but you can do more: bring extra canned food, make a donation directly to these groups, or better yet, donate a few hours of your time volunteering with them and you’ll both be rewarded."

The city of Boise has added restrictions to the Boise race. Boise race participants must show proof of vaccination or a negative test:

However the restrictions do not apply for the Turkey Day 5K in Caldwell. See below for information on both races and links to register.

Boise

DATE: November 25th, 2021

RACE START: 9:00 a.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Boise, Capitol & Idaho

ADULT 5k (Age 13 & Over): $40

KIDS 5k (Age 12 & Under): $14

Click Here for Boise registration



BOISE ROUT MAP

Turkey Day 5K Map Boise

Caldwell

DATE: November 25th, 2021

RACE START: 9:00 a.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Caldwell, Indian Creek

ADULT 5k (Age 13 & Over): $40

KIDS 5k (Age 12 & Under): $14

Click Here for Caldwell registration

CALDWELL ROUT MAP:

Turkey Day 5K Map Caldwell

Pictures From Previous Turkey Day 5K Races in Boise

