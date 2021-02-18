JetBlue Announces Nonstop Boise Service

Travel. Do you remember that? Working hard to save up some time off and buying a plane ticket? Only to board said plan and fly someplace nice or to see loved ones? Those were the days.

Well, if New York is a place that your frequently visit or have always wanted to go to, there will be a direct flight option coming soon! While the option is only seasonal, it's certainly something that you will want to keep an eye on if going East is a goal of yours.

The seasonal flight will begin on July 2, 2021 and will feature nonstop service in form of a redeye flight to New York's John. F. Kennedy Airport. Not only is this going to be the longest flight that the Boise Airport has to offer, but it will be the ONLY nonstop service between the City of Trees and the Big Apple. We should also note that this will be the first time JetBlue has served Boise.

The flight will run four times a week between July 2nd 2021 and September 6th 2021.

I actually really enjoyed the description that JetBlue shared of our special city:

Boise is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, family-friendly and welcoming. It has unique sites and attractions, diverse cultural offerings and unlimited recreation, including close access to some of the country’s most sought after white water rafting and skiing destinations.

Do you think this will encourage New Yorkers to visit us?