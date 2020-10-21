Join Us For the Turkey Day 5K

This year will mark 10 years of the running of the turkeys in the Treasure Valley. Covid will not stop thousands of Idahoans from getting up Thanksgiving morning to have a quick run before enjoying the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. The Turkey Trot is moving to Garden City this year due to Covid concerns in the city of Boise. Organizers hope to have the turkey day 5k return to Boise next year.

More than a fun run!

The turkey day 5k benefits local charities. The organizers would ask you to bring to a canned food item that will be donated to the Boise Rescue Mission. In fact, you can take advantage of a discount code and help local charities. The race benefits three local charities. Below are the following charities that will be helped when you type in their code. You'll receive a small discount off of registration.

To help the Boise Rescue Mission use the code BRM2020.

To help the Special Olympics of Idaho use the code BOISESO202

To help the Cathedral of the Rockies overseas orphanage use the code COTR2020

Every time the code is used we will donate and extra $5 for each adult and $2 for each youth that uses the code to register.

Here are the details of how the race will take place this year in Garden City.

Due to Covid 19 we are offering 2 options:

Live in person event this year Start/Finish on 34th Street in Garden City (we will be back to our normal route in downtown Boise for 2021.

Participate via our Turkey Day app. Run anywhere you like. Our Turkey Day app will automatically upload your finish time to the results page - no matter where you run.

For complete information click here.

KIDO Talk Radio will be broadcasting the Kevin Miller Show live from the race Thanksgiving morning. We can't wait to see you!