Just Listed: Here’s What 1.5M Gets You In Idaho, Utah, Washington & California

Idaho, Utah, Washington, and California all belong to the Pacific Northwest region, yet each state has a unique housing economy all its own.

Not a real estate buff? No worries. Check out some fast facts about each state's housing market from Norada Real Estate Investments below.

Energized by low mortgage rates and limited supply to meet current demand, Idaho's housing market has buyers paying hand over fist and asking price to secure property in the Gem State.

Utah's Salt Lake City was just recognized as America's top housing market of 2022, further intensifying interest from out-of-state prospective buyers.

Coming off a record-breaking year of home sales in 2021, Washington's Seattle area is pacing for another banner year in 2022.

Home to the most valuable real estate market in America, California accounted for more than a fifth of the nation's home sales.

Scroll through our Zillow gallery to see the kinds of beautiful properties $1,000,000 to $1,500,000 secures in the Idaho, Utah, Washington, and California housing markets today. Despite their similar listing prices, no two homes share the same aesthetic, amenities, or attributes. Each home featured in the gallery contains the direct link to the property's Zillow listing along with the name of the listing agent or co-agents.

Bonus: three out of the four featured properties were posted to Zillow three hours ago or less! And the oldest listing is still less than two weeks old. Happy House Hunting!

