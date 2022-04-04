Kellen Moore Defends Bryan Harsin: ‘Football is Football’

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has come to the defense of Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin. Moore was on the Plains speaking at a quarterback conference with other NFL coaches.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

In an exclusive interview with 24/7 Sports, Moore shared his Boise State experiences with Coach Harsin. "Obviously, Coach Harsin was a special person for me, Moore told 24/7. "I was with him for four of my five years in college."

Moore seemed to answer some of the many criticisms leveled at Harsin during his first turbulent year at Auburn. Quarterback Bo Nix left the program for Oregon. Several players alleged Harsin didn't care for them as people.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator said Harsin was there for him, especially during his transition from high school to college. "He became a really important figure in my life. He cares about you as a player and as a person. I was fortunate that when I went to Boise State, Bryan was there."

Moore continued his praise of Harsin, saying that he looked to him as a mentor. He defined two of Harsin's strengths that have influenced his life. Moore says watching the coach with his family when he was a nineteen-year-old impacted how he views the game now that he is a coach and has a family. The other item was Moore saying that Harsin showed him what it takes to win at the collegiate level. "He helped to teach me the preparation it takes to compete at a high level of college football."

Moore was 50-3 while in college at Boise State. He reflected on how those big games allowed him to compete at the highest levels of college football. "We were fortunate to win a lot of games there. Even though Boise was a smaller school, we had big game opportunities. We took advantage of those opportunities and that was a big turning point for that program."

Harsin's second spring game will be Saturday. He must find a starting quarterback and fill the slots left by players leaving for the NFL and the transfer portal. AL.com reports that Harsin is working to reestablish relationships that were stretched thin by last season's disappointing record.

This NFL Superstar With Idaho Ties May Be Jealous of Kellen Moore Kellen Moore has a lot of hype around him-- but what's going on with his coaching future? It seems that his name pops up in every head coaching vacancy but he has yet to be hired away from Dallas-- where that fan base can't seem to decide if they want to love him or hate him. While Kellen gets all of the love--what about this multi-time Pro Bowler with Idaho ties-- just like Moore?