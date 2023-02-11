LA Chargers Score Big With Hiring of Boise’s Kellen Moore As OC

Kellen Moore is now a Los Angeles Chargers after being fired by the Dallas Cowboys. As we first reported here, it didn't take long for the former Boise State great to find a new home. The Chargers may have a different pedigree from the Cowboys, but the opportunity in Los Angeles could exceed what Mr. Moore faced in Dallas.

A few days ago, the Chargers' new offensive coordinator had an opportunity to answer questions from the media. We'll share with you a few of the highlights.

On moving on from the Cowboys: "I've been fortunate to be in one place for eight years, three as a player and five as a coach; it's certainly a very special place for me. I just went through the process and felt that change could be really good for all of us."

How did the Chargers' job become available so quickly? "We did the joint practices last summer. Anytime you do one of those you get to know the other staff pretty well; you spend a lot of time getting practices organized and schedules and scripts."

Mr. Moore said that during the joint practices, he developed a relationship with Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley through text messages during the season. He continued to say how much he enjoyed his time with Mr. Staley.

Did You Think The Commercial With Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert would Come Back to Life? "It's amazing how life can come full circle on you. We did those this summer, and I'm sure everyone is going to run with them pretty well."

Mr. Moore explained that he was excited to begin working with Mr. Herbert. He believes their shared Northwest experience will aid their developing relationship.

Although it is very early, the partnership between Mr. Moore and Mr. Herbert has the NFL and football fans excited about the team's chances to win the Super Bowl.