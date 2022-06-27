Lady A Stops Boise Music Festival, “Take Care of Your Neighbor Out Here.”
The Boise Music Festival was beyond amazing, and wow was it hot or what?
The weather peaked at about 93° and a huge priority at the event was to keep everyone totally hydrated.
Around 9:20 p.m. during Lady A’s performance, which was absolutely incredible, there was someone in the crowd who needed emergency medical services due to dehydration — Lady A stopped the show immediately to make sure everyone was alright.
You can view a video of how it all went down, here.
Hillary Scott of Lady A stopped the show mid-song saying, “Hold on. Stop. Is she okay?”
She then proceeded to ask her crew for water. Each of the band members supported this and quickly began doing whatever they could to help.
Charles Kelley of Lady A was pacing back and forth on the stage, and after a few moments he asked, “is she okay?” You could tell he was genuinely concerned for the people in the crowd.
While bringing water to the audience, Hillary said, “Alright y’all. This is what we do,” and Charles said, “Hey we’re here to take care of y’all. Always take care of your neighbor out here."
Continuing to share water with the crowd, Hillary said, “Everyone take care of yourself out here. Here you go baby. Here you go. Alright y’all. So, we’re gonna do a song for you now. I feel like we’re in a good place to move on, right? I’m gonna say a prayer that that person is safe and okay.”
Charles then said, “Drink some water, and if you can’t afford it, just say Lady A will pick up the tab, alright?”
They kept the show moving by performing a song by some of their biggest influences, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."
Full video of what happened, here.
Keep scrolling for behind the scenes photos of the Boise Music Festival and also which Hogwarts Houses the performing artists are in! 👇