Bronco fans unfortunately witnessed history Saturday night as Colorado State scored 21 points in just over four minutes to beat Boise State for the first time ever. It looked like the Broncos were a better team throughout the night despite committing multiple turnovers. The Rams trailed the Broncos 17-0 at the half, looking lost in the process.

The real question is will this lose determine the future of Coach Andy Avalos. The win by Colorado State demonstrated a complete collapse of the Bronco defense and special teams. Boise State cannot afford to lose games like this financially. Once again, the team lacked discipline by drawing two personal fouls that aided the Rams.

CSU Stuns Boise State Photos How it happened Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

If you were asleep or thought the Broncos has the game won, here's how it happened in real time.

The Broncos were on top throughout the game, but the Rams never gave up. They continued to throw the ball down the field and caught fire, rallying from a trailing 30-10. It will not be another kind of week for the Boise State coaching staff. The team will go into its bye week having to answer several questions, most notably, who is leading this team? One team that has a leader is Colorado State. Here is Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell on the win.

Even the national media was impressed with how Colorado State beat Boise State.

"A miracle in Fort Colins.'

Here are the game highlights.

Ashton Jeanty once again was the star of the game for the Broncos. The talented sophomore rushed for 200 yards and appeared unstoppable. The Broncos did not allow a first down in the first half. The Broncos are now 3-4 and need three wins to become bowl eligible. The Broncos face Fresno State, Air Force, and Wyoming.

Check Out 5 Current College Football Teams That Have Surpassed Boise State Football These 5 formerly unknown college football teams are now on the rise! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

10 Must See Away Games For Boise State Football Ten Stadiums That Deserve Boise State Football Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER