Most people who move to Idaho are very happy with their decision to become Idahoans. Sure, there are challenges whenever one moves to a new location. One must find a place to live, schools for the kids, medical facilities, and a church, among other necessities. You or your spouse will also determine if you're a WINCO, Walmart, Fred Meyer's, Albertsons, or Ridley's. (If we missed a store, we apologize.)

Believe it or not, people do leave our beloved state. Sometimes they leave because it's their job, family commitments, or other outside reasons. Idaho is a state composed of more transplants than natives. The state's population just topped two million for the first time ever.

Some have told us their reason for leaving is that they wanted a more traditional Western feel like the ones seen on the television shows Yellowstone and Longmire. Idaho is an agriculture and technology state. Our traffic challenges are growing, along with school overcrowding.

Other states are losing population so they can offer affordable homes, which the state cannot. Housing prices continue to climb along with rents while public and private entities fail to solve the state's housing crisis.

Believe it or not, some folks who moved to Idaho from California return to the Golden State. California has lost millions, yet some can't live without the state being on the verge of bankruptcy, rising crime rates, excessive taxes, and other issues.

However, there is always a tradeoff when one moves from one place to another. With that thought in mind, we've curated several reasons why people regret leaving our great state of Idaho.

