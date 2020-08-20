Lebron Vows to Hit the Trail for Biden

Could an early exit from the NBA Playoffs help Joe Biden win the White House? It could be a political reality since the Lakers dropped their playoff opener to the Portland Trailblazers this week. The "Chosen One" tells VICE TV "We are at a time where we need change". Lebron doesn't really like President Trump.He wore a safety pin after Hillary Clinton lost her quest for the White House in 2016. The Ohio native couldn't help her win his home state four years ago. Although, James leaving Ohio might be a hindrance to the Biden camp that covets winning the Buckeye State.

After Trump said NBA players kneeling for the national anthem was "disgraceful" and made him want to turn off his TV, James said "I really don't think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership." Do you think other NBA stars will campaign for Biden now that James has announced his plans?