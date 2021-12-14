Let’s Get Jolly in Boise: Holiday Inspired Spiked Drink Recipes

It's the booziest time of the year! Cold weather and icy road conditions lead to a lot of nights in. And a lot of nights in means a lot of tasty and tipsy drinks while wrapping presents or spending time with family.

So, we decided to make a fun list of holiday-inspired recipes that are as boozy as can be! I mean come on, who doesn't love a little candy cane twist on your classic favorites to make the season extra jolly.

Holiday Drinks and Cocktail Recipes this Christmas Season

All these recipes and more were found in this 'We Are Memphis' article.

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

Ultimate Netflix Holiday Guide: Bringing Christmas Cheer

What is Boise's Weather Like on Christmas Day? We hate to break it to you, but the probability of a White Christmas in Idaho's capital city isn't great. The average temperature on Christmas Day is 36º. The average snowfall is about .2" and there's typically no measurable snow on the ground. But that doesn't mean you should give up hope! Here's a look at some weather extremes that took place on December 25 in the Treasure Valley!