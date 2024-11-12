Liberal Californians Moving to Idaho are in for a Rude Awakening

The exodus from Gavin Newsom's California continues as more people move to Idaho. Idahoans, known for their warm and welcoming nature, embrace newcomers while upholding traditional American values. Their love for the country is evident, and they are not in favor of big-government liberals trying to take control of their lives.

If you're moving from California to Idaho and you're a liberal, you'll find a place in Boise. Idaho's capital city, home to a progressive mayor and her policies, is a melting pot of political views. While Democrats have a small minority in the Idaho House and Senate, primarily, Republicans run Idaho cities. Idaho's political landscape, with its dominant Republican Party, is diverse.

If you don't like guns, Idaho is not for you. If you're a gun grabber, you'll be shocked to see many Idahoans proudly wearing their firearms openly without the need for a permit. Gem State gun owners are allowed to conceal their guns without a license.

The traffic in Idaho's major cities can't rival the frustration of Los Angeles, San Fransico, San Diego, or other California cities. Traffic in the Treasure Valley continues to increase, frustrating many Idahoans.

Idahoans do not like dope smokers, flag burners, or friends of Gavin Newsom. Unlike California liberals, most folks in the Gem State love the police and continue to support them. There is no defund the police movement here.

When you move to Idaho, you'll see many American flags. Idahoans proudly show their patriotism and love for America. You'll also see many Trump flags, as he is the state's most popular population.

