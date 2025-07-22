It's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the foods we eat, objects we put on our bodies, or any other items available to the public.

Did you know that there are recall alerts issued by various government agencies? Some companies will not wait for the government and will issue their own voluntary recall of troubled items.

Recalls don't guarantee the removal of products, as some consumers have purchased the goods and have them at home. If they don't monitor recalls, they could become victims of ingesting bad food or other items.

Unsafe products can be found in any location, whether they are in large chains like Albertsons or local markets. Pet supplies are other areas where defective items can harm your pet. No one wants to feed their pet unsafe food or allow their kids and pets to play with dangerous toys.

We've taken the time to compile a list of the latest items recalled from last week. Please review the list to see if you have purchased any of these products. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. Please take a look at all your items to make sure you're safe.

