Local Restaurants Honored By Wine Spectator Magazine
Wine Spectator Magazine has published its annual list of best places for wine in all fifty states. Check out the list of Idaho Restaurants that made the list. Wine Spectator's list is over eighty pages that reward a restaurant's wine program. The criteria several criteria including attention detail regarding, vintage, age, and proper identification.
So if you're looking for a dining experience that is nationally recognized, check out these award winners.
Bella Aquila Eagle, Idaho.(939-1900)
Candle in the Woods Athol, Idaho. (664-0135)
Capitol Cellars Boise, Idaho (344-9463)
Chandlers Steakhouse Boise, Idaho (383-4300)
Fork Restaurant Boise, Idaho (287-1700)
Il Naso Ketchum, Idaho (726-7776)
Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar Boise, Idaho (344-8424)
The Narrows McCall, Idaho (634-2244)