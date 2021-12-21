Make-A-Wish Idaho Surprises 9-Year-Old Nampa Girl with a Horse

Idaho is full of such incredible giving people and amazing helpful organizations. Make-A-Wish of course is a major national, and even global organization that does sooooo much good. Make-A-Wish ‘s mission statement is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Here in Idaho there was recently a wish that was granted for a wonderful 9 year old girl in Nampa.

Sweet Addie LOVES riding horses and has always wanted one of her own. She even takes regular horse riding lessons and recently had an extra special one.

As the post says, Addie thought she was headed to the stable for another riding lesson and was surprised with Pablo, her very own horse. The gift of this horse was made possible by Make-A-Wish Idaho. We want to double up on the special thank yous to local organizations and people who made this possible for Make-A-Wish and for little Addie.

Wish Pal, Sarina Fifer

Rumsey Equine Hospital (Nampa)

D & B Supply

Bar 6 Ranch

Make-A-Wish is always looking for donations and organizations who are able and willing to help and participate. Years ago I even donated an older vehicle to the Make-A-Wish foundation. It was super easy, tax deductible and obviously goes to a great cause.



To find out how you can help and to learn more about our local Idaho Make-A-Wish foundation check out their website here.

