Who in Idaho doesn't love meat? Well, I suppose if you're a vegan or vegetarian, you don't care for meat or beef. Idaho is one of the most productive states for agriculture, from potatoes to Gem State-bred cattle. Ranching is one of the most celebrated occupations in the Mountain West and especially in our state.

Idahoans don't need to watch Yellowstone to experience the authentic western lifestyle in Idaho. Seeing live cattle is just a short drive, regardless of where one lives. The Boise area from Mountain Home to Caldwell has several world class steakhouses.

Our love for beef doesn't end with steaks. Idahoans, like most Americans, love their burgers. Thankfully, we still have several local burger restaurants, while some upper-scale ones have embraced the fast-moving trend of the gourmet burger. In other words, you don't have to have a physique like Kevin Miller to love your Idaho burgers.

Even though there were plenty of delicious burger choices in the Gem State, Idahoans lobbied on social media for years, begging a California-based chain to come to Idaho. Folks were so addicted to these burgers that they routinely traveled hundreds of miles to eat a burger and fries.

Have you guessed the burger chain? If you guessed In-N-Out, then you'd be correct. Now the chain has announced a significant change due to health considerations. You can also thank President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Fox Business reports the company announced they will be removing the artificial coloring from the strawberry shakes and pink lemonade. The move follows the FDA announcement banning on petroleum-based synthetic dyes.

