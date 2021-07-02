Commissioners Name Ada County’s Next Sheriff

In November of 2020, Ada County residents voted, and by a landslide chose to re-elect Steve Bartlett as Ada County Sheriff. Not six months later, truly just weeks into a four-year term (which would have been his second), Bartlett announced his retirement "effective immediately". While plenty of speculation has swirled around the Treasure Valley, no clear reason as to why Bartlett retired has been shared with the public.

Since Bartlett was a Republican, the Republican Central Committee was tasked with choosing three candidates to be interviewed by the Ada County Commissioners (Ryan Davidson, Rod Beck, and Kendra Kenyon for appointment.

Since the process began, the commissioners interviewed: Doug Traubel (a semi-retired former employee of the sheriff's office and prosecutor's office), Mike Chilton (a former sheriff's office employee), and Matt Clifford-- the only active and POST trained "candidate" who is currently Chief of Police for the City of Eagle.

In an announcement made at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd, Matt Clifford was named as Ada County's next Sheriff.

For many, this comes as a relief. Clifford out of all three candidates, was the only one active on the police force at this moment. Letters of endorsement came from all over the Treasure Valley including many local mayors and police agencies.

