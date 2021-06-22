Meridian Named Best City to Live In Idaho. Take That Boise!

Could the power of the state be shifting in popularity and growth? We heard for years about Boise making all the top 5 lists and winning most of them.

Looks like a new player could be emerging and you might thank the popularity of Boise. Meridian was just named Best City to Live in Idaho.

It feels like somewhat of a battle lately on things best in Idaho. You can thank the increasing popularity of Boise and the financial impact that could be pushing Idahoans out to Meridian. We've seen Meridian make a slow growth with the Village at Meridian and the growth down Eagle Road. This also brings jobs with businesses like Amazon that just took over the No. 8 among the biggest Idaho Employers. Plus, Meridian is the halfway spot in the Treasure Valley.

Idahoans In Meridian Are Making More Money

Have you driven in Meridian lately? Growth is bananas. New stores continue to flourish in the Village and that's just bringing in higher-paying jobs for Meridians. I was just reading that teens are being offered $50,000 managerial jobs due to the lack of employees. That means opportunity and that's why people are moving to Idaho.

Crime is lower and the median household makes approximately $71,389. The average house is $274,000 currently. That could have boomed in the time I actually posted this article (5 minutes ago). This all coming from 24/7 Wall St.

The battle is on when it comes to popularity. Boise has always been in the lead, but watch out. Meridian is definitely on fire and so is Nampa. Kuna is exploding with growth and Idaho is just a great place to live right now.

The Vandals vs Broncos is still a sore subject though!

