Looking for a home in the Treasure Valley can be a full-contact sport. Home values have begun to fall, and as we've reported here, some experts are predicted that the housing bubble will finally burst in our area.

Meridian Idaho's 5 Most Affordable Homes [Photos] Tired of looking, and looking and not finding any value for your hard-earned money? Check out these Meridian homes. Caution, they're going fast!

Caldwell is one of many cities struggling with balancing growth with finite resources. You can read our detailed reporting on Caldwell's plight here. Meridian, like most of Idaho, was once known as a farming community. Now the city that sits solely in the center of the Treasure Valley is one of the most desired destinations in the country.

We've put together a list of the most affordable homes in Meridian to help you determine where you can get the most bang for your buck. Homes are subject to availability and could go quickly. We hope that our efforts aid you in finding that perfect home or, at the very least, an affordable alternative to the high prices that continue to dominate the Treasure Valley.

Although the 'official home buying season may be over, now could be the perfect time to buy your dream home. We always struggle with the dreaded 'fear of missing out; however, with fewer homes on the market, some buyers could be ready to negotiate more aggressively than in the spring and summer, when the buying and selling season is at full speed.

We hope our quick look at Meridian homes will inspire you to continue your house hunting journey. Interest rates are still at historic lows, which means your dollar will stretch farther.

The Ten Idaho Cities With the Most Affordable Homes Not all zip codes are created equally. Idaho has its share of pricey real estate, but there are still a few places around the state where you can find a home for under $150,000, according to Homesnacks . Wanna move?