Michael Jordan’s Return

Micheal Jordan ruled the NBA before the internet, before satellite television, and before the thousands of social media platforms. ESPN has done the sports world a huge favor by releasing its ten part documentary series 'The Last Dance,' which chronicles the last championship of the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps you have to be close to Jordan's age to realize the impact he had on the NBA. Or perhaps we've had years of Jordan deniers trying to make the argument that Lebron or Kobe were better then Michael Jeffery Jordan. There will never be another athlete as dominate as Jordan. He won the NBA when players played. Load management didn't' exist. If you didn't play, you were labeled soft. If you watched the first two episodes last night, there were a few takeaways that today's athletes could learn from .

I'm surprised how many 'experienced' sports folks are shocked that Jordan, Pipen, and the other Bulls feuded with General Manager Jerry Krause. The animosity between the team and the gm were well documented during their run Krause should've read the book 'Ego is the Enemy' instead of rushing to 'rebuild' the team. Let's face it, the Bulls are still rebuilding. Most folks believe the Bulls had another two or three championships in them before they were prematurely broken up.

The second takeaway from last night's episode involved Jordan so committed to playing that he would risk injury to help the team. I don't see today's athletes having that same commitment. The good news is that we have eight more episodes in a sports-less time to appreciate the greatest of all time, Michael Jeffery Jordan.