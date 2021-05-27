Miller’s Mission Returns to Nampa Walmart

It's back and better than ever: Miller's Mission.

If you've been around the Treasure Valley for any amount of time, you're familiar with the community efforts that are put together and executed by my colleague and friend Kevin Miller. Twice a year for the last DECADE, Kevin Miller uses the platform of our sister station, KIDO Talk Radio, for the improvement of our community and to lend a helping hand to the Boise Rescue Mission and the THOUSANDS that the mission helps.

The effort is no walk in the park and that is why, twice a year, I try and help bring awareness to the works going on in Nampa at the Walmart. A true pillar of what makes the Treasure Valley such a special place to live in is the giving spirit that is simply innate to the good folks here. If there is a need, there is a line of people ready to step up and give a helping hand.

Here in the Treasure Valley, there is a endless list of worthy charities and organizations however this week, if you're looking for a way to give to a worthy cause, I hope you will consider Miller's Mission. Since Monday, May 24th, Kevin Miller has been quite literally living in a camper at the Nampa Walmart location--yes, in the luxurious parking lot, making a statement and enforcing his dedication to around-the-clock fundraising for the Boise Rescue Mission.

If you're unfamiliar, the Boise Rescue Mission has been a staple charity in Boise and the surrounding cities since 1958 and they serve the homeless and addicted men and women in our area.

After a LONG year which has consisted of a global pandemic and all of the baggage that comes with that-- a tough economy, lost jobs, and so on--efforts like Kevin's are unparalleled.

If you would like to donate money, supplies, or non-perishable food items, please do so by visiting Kevin Miller at the Nampa Walmart on Franklin Boulevard! He will be live on the air with efforts going strong until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th.

Photo by: Kekeluv