Why Are More and More Dogs Going Missing in Boise These Days?

What is going on in Idaho these days?

The politics are charged, the weather is all over the place, and perhaps most importantly –

More and more dogs have been running away.

Okay, maybe not most importantly, but this is certainly an issue that deserves some attention.

It seems like almost every single day recently, we’ve been seeing posts from Boise locals that are missing their pets and frantic to find them.

As someone who is the proud dog mom of a furry baby angel herself, I can attest that if my sweet Charlie went missing, I would be an emotional wreck.

So, why are so many dogs running away right now?

Why do dogs run away?

According to the American Humane, over 10 million pets are lost in the United States each year.

This could be for a number of reasons:

Fear: Scared for whatever reason – like during fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Separation anxiety: Trying to find their owner.

Mating instinct: Following their sex drive and chasing after an animal in heat.

Hunting instinct: Running away from, or chasing after, another animal.

Boredom: Frustrated over a lack of stimulation.

Unfamiliar surroundings: A new home or place that causes anxiety.

How to find a lost dog?

In an older study by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), they found that the chances of finding a lost pet are actually pretty good!

In fact, statistics show that most dogs are found within 30 days, and 93% of dogs reported lost were returned safely to their owners.

Lost pets can typically be found at:

Shelters

Local vets

Animal hospitals

Kennels

Groomers

Pet stores

Internet postings/Flyers

How to prevent a pet from running away?

Unfortunately, pets going missing is not an uncommon occurrence.

There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason for why we’ve seen an influx of this phenomenon occurring in Boise recently, but there’s some ways to prevent this from happening to your family (or happening again).

Keep your dog calm and safe, particularly during big life transitions.

Secure your home and yard.

Protect against mating and hunting instincts.

Keep them entertained, active and happy.

Be prepared in case they run away, because it could happen to anyone. For instance, you can talk to your local veterinarian about getting them chipped with a location device.

Attention Idahoans: These 22 Food Items Are Toxic For Your Dogs These common household items are not safe to feed to your pets.

In Idaho, If You Find a Dog Alone in A Hot Car, Do THIS Learn what to do in these situations, so you don't panic when it happens AND so you're legally covered.

Turns Out, Treasure Valley Locals Are Super Against Dog Parks We asked local residents which dog parks they love to frequent, but as it turns out, many people are extremely opposed to them.

15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby As a fellow dog parent and Idahoan, I can appreciate these clever, cute and local pet names!